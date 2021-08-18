Singer Becca has taken to Instagram to share a romantic memory of her life as she marks her 3rd anniversary with her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel.

According to her, she was surprised after her flight to Nigeria ended her in Paris, the exact spot she fell in love with her husband three years ago.

She wrote: Three days ago was my birthday and we had a little dinner at home. Woke up the next day, went to work as usual and hubby called me mid-day, to say he wanted us to travel home to Lagos same day, to celebrate our anniversary (Aug.18).

Came back home to pack lightly, cos he mentioned we were traveling with the baby and her nanny. Headed to the airport to catch a flight to Nigeria, only to be handed boarding passes for Paris.

The surprise here wasn’t about Paris but the fact that he chose to take me back to the exact spot I fell in love with him. We had a little argument that night in Paris many years ago but the same night ended with me fully coming to the realisation of just how much I need him forever.

Praising her husband Becca said: @drtobitobisannidaniel I thank you for every tiny little detail you pay attention to. The way you look after me, spoil me and make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

I hope this 3rd anniversary leads us to our 100th in Jesus name. Happy Anniversary to us!

In another video, she shared a post of them dancing together during their marriage ceremony three years ago.