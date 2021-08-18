Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has smoked the peace pipe with social media influencer Abena Korkor after the two clashed on social media some days ago.

In a live Facebook post, the musician said they have apologised to each other after Abena Korkor called him out with wild allegations.

A Plus on the other hand accepted the apology where he equally apologised for body-shaming statements he made about her.

Earlier, Abena Korkor leaked sensitive information into the media space mentioning some big wigs in the New Patriotic Party and their secret relationships with top female broadcasters in the country.

But A Plus, who felt uneasy about Abena Korkor’s behaviour asked her to stop hiding under the tag of being mentally unstable to defame people who have worked hard for their reputation.

The duo went back and forth on social media until the latest video of them smoking the peace pipe surfaced on Wednesday, August 18.

Momenta after A Plus shared the video to his followers, Abena Korkor also took to her Instagram saying: Friends make sure peace ☮️ prevails. Cheers 🥂 to more fruitful acquaintances.

Check out her post below:

Check out some of the reactions on social media below:

A Plus smokes peace pipe with Abena Korkor