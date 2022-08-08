Calista Amoateng, the daughter of celebrity couple Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi, has been crowned Miss Teen Tourism World 2022.

Calista emerged as the winner at the final held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Manilla, the capital city of the Philippines.

The 16-year-old had entered the grand finale after days of impressive performances which saw her win Miss Talent at the show.

A rap sensation, the Calista dazzled by performing one of her songs.

READ ALSO:

Later, the young lady was crowned as the overall queen to the excitement of her mother who took to social media to celebrate.

Sharing a video of Calista thanking Ghanaians for the support they have given to her, the proud mother said: “We Won. Ghana Won. Miss Teen Tourism World 2022.

Calista @kali.starrr we are proud of you. Congratulations and may your reign be bright. Thanks to everyone for your support, your encouragement and prayers.”