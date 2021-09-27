Calista Amoateng, the first daughter of Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi turned a year older on September 24, 2021.

The parents are in an all thankful mood as they celebrate their first daughter, Calista Amoateng.

The young talent turned 16 on September 24, 2021, and her parents are unable to hold back their joy.

Madam Amoateng and her husband both shared some adorable photos to celebrate their child.

A heartfelt message from her read:

“Happy birthday dear first daughter @kali.starrr. You are an awesome gift God has blessed me with and my praise to God will never cease. You bring a lot of essence to my life. Grow in wisdom, intelligence and knowledge. May your confidence open huge doors for you.

“My talented superstar, may the Lord Almighty continue to work miracles and wonders in your life. Favour and grace will overflow in your life. I wish you long life, good health, wisdom, money, patience and lots of favour. Continue to shine brighter than diamonds. Happy Sweet 16 @kali.starrr. You deserve to celebrate and have fun.”