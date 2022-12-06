When faithful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) met at Dzodze over the weekend, it was not for political reasons but to witness and celebrate the union of two patriots.

The Volta Regional NPP Secretary, Pope Yao Yevoo, tied the knot with his fiancée, Lebene Kate Agbeti, who is the Volta Regional NPP Deputy Women’s Organizer.

The couple exchanged vows in front of party faithful, friends, relatives and well-wishers at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipal Assembly Hall.

It was a beautiful sight to behold- the unification of these love birds.

Mr. Yevoo described the ceremony as “perfect” and applauded the rank and file of the party and other attendees for making the ceremony a success.

Present at the ceremony were the NPP 3rd Vice National Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu, Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, party executives and some government officials.

Mr. and Mrs Yevoo

