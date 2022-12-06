Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service for the slow pace in bringing closure to the death of his manager, Fennec Okyere.

Fennec was killed in his home on March 13, 2014 by some unknown assailants, and due to insufficient evidence, the murder case has since gone cold.

However, the case was revisited when Dancehall King Shatta Wale alleged his former employee, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, now known as Bullgod, is hiding some key information that could crack the case.

Shatta, in a self-taken video, alleged Bullgod was the key architect in the murder, adding that the crime was orchestrated by Bullgod’s “boys”.

The Ghana Police Service invited Shatta to furnish them with further information to the crime he bragged to have knowledge of, and in a situational report, indicated that the artiste is cooperating with them.

However, the silence from the police after a month has elicited worry in Kwaw Kese who believes the case should be heading towards providing answers on who the murders are, and bringing justice to the late Fennec’s family.

Kwaw Kese argued that Shatta Wale’s accusation against Bullgod has pinned him as an accessory to the crime, hence he is calling on the Ghana police to wake up and face their duty.

“If somebody confesses to killing somebody and we are still doing investigations then I don’t know what that is about. Shatta Wale confessed that the secret is that he [Bulldog] planned and killed my manager what evidence again are you Ghana police looking for to make an arrest?”

According to him, he has petitioned the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare yet no concrete action is being taken, which to him means the police simply does not care.

Watch video below: