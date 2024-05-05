Nsoromma contestant, Beautiful took to the stage with Amakye Dede’s “Asem To Mea Ka Bi Ma Mi” song.

Dressed in traditional attire, her long rod complementing her outfit, Beautiful delivered a performance filled with passion and soul.

Her rendition of the classic Amakye Dede tune showcased her vocal range and emotive delivery, captivating the audience from the moment she began singing.

As she poured her heart into the song, Beautiful’s performance resonated with the crowd, drawing them into the music and earning her cheers and applause.

With her powerful voice and expressive performance, Beautiful demonstrated why she had earned her place in the final of Nsoromma Season 6 finale.

Her ability to connect with the audience through music left a lasting impression and set the stage for the remaining contestants to deliver their best performances of the night.

Watch the video below:



MORE: