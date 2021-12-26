Beach operators in the Greater Accra Region are unhappy with the closure of beaches by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

According to them, not only did the message come in on short notice, it unfairly targets them and their means of livelihood.

Speaking to JoyNews, one operator stated that they have put all measures in place to enforce adherence to the Covid-19 protocols. He said nose masks, veronica buckets and sanitisers have been made available for use by patrons.

“It is rather unfortunate, these beaches were closed down during the height of the Covid, we suffered a lot,” he added.

Another operator told JoyNews that many vendors at the beaches stocked a lot of drinks, food and other products which could go bad if the beaches remain closed.

“They have to give us a long term notice [before effecting the directive]. We bought a lot of things, our drinks, food, so what are we going to do with this? It should have been earlier than this, the last time the vendors suffered a lot,” he stated.

It would be recalled that on December 24, REGSEC ordered the closure of all beaches within the region with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after a meeting to discuss the emergence of the Omicron variant and the consequent increase in positive cases recorded in the region.

RELATED:

Aside from the closure of beaches, REGSEC directed that effective, Saturday, December 25, all passengers without face masks must not be allowed to board any public means of transport.

However, many beach operators claim the directive is unfair especially since event organisers, churches and pubs, among others, have been allowed to operate.

Some vendors and employees also believe that this would have an effect on them financially in the months to come.

“Maybe they should collaborate with us and get the safety protocols enforced so that people will come here and enjoy themselves,” another stated.