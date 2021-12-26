Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to lead Chelsea to victory at Aston Villa in the Boxing Day clash.

The Blues went behind in unfortunate circumstances just before the half-hour mark when Reece James inadvertently deflected Matt Targett’s cross over Eduoard Mendy.

The lead did not last long though as Callum Hudson-Odoi got behind Matty Cash and was then felled in the area as the Villa defender lunged for the ball. Jorginho stepped up and sent Emiliano Martinez the wrong way.

Lukaku was introduced at the start of the second half and 11 minutes later had his side in front when he got across Tyrone Mings to power home a header from Hudson-Odoi’s cross.

The Belgian helped seal the win in stoppage time, as he charged into the box and won a penalty – which was converted by Jorginho.

The win keeps Chelsea within six points of leaders Manchester City. Villa remain tenth.