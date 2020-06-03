Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr Paul K Boafo has advised Christians to be wary of pastors who might take advantage of the partial reopening of churches in the country to sell all manner of concoctions and items to them as protection against COVID-19.

President Akufo Addo in his 10th Sunday night address on the measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus, eased the restrictions on public gatherings as a measure of mitigating the spread of the disease, allowing for congregations in churches and mosques for the first time in 3 months, starting from 5th June.

The relaxed measures however came with a number of limitations, including the admittance of only a maximum of 100 congregants at a time for a maximum of one hour per service, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Welcoming the decision by the President to relax the restrictions, Rev Dr Paul Boafo said in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on Monday morning that, it is likely that some pastors would take advantage of the situation to milk their congregants by selling all kind of items to them.

If we do not take care all those things will come up; COVID bitters, COVID pen and all sort of things. I will advise Christians to be vigilant; we have seen how vulnerable we were since COVID reared its head because nobody could come out to say that this oil can cure COVID, he said.

We have not found the vaccine for COVID, so do not let any pastor or prophet deceive you that he has something to cure COVID; also let nobody deceive you that COVID does not exist; COVID is real, he advised.