The Bole Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Andrews Cudjoe has remanded Yikatey Somatey, a 60 year old farmer from Gando in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah region into prison custody for allegedly killing his wife.

The accused person has been charged with murder and will reappear in court on July 15.

It will be recalled that the Sawla Tuna Kalba Police Command arrested a 60 year old man who allegedly killed his wife, Bora Bonbiatey, 57, at Gando near Nyanyema , a suburb of Tuna in the Savannah Region.

The suspect, Yikatey Somatey, had accused his wife of cheating with another man in the community.

DGN Online gathered that the suspect lured his wife to a bush to perform some family rituals and in the process poured pepper into her eyes.

He then used a sharp cutlass to inflect multiple wounds on her until she died.

He then disposed off the body at a nearby bush and absconded.

However, luck eluded him when he was arrested by the police.

The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP Degraft Armah Adjei, who confirmed the incident to journalists said the uncle of the deceased reported to the police station accusing the suspect of killing his niece.

According to him, the police moved to the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on her head and right eye.