The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has charged the newly constituted nine- member legal service board to spearhead the establishment of an efficient, reputable and well motivated legal service sector in the country.

The legal service board per the Act that established the board, legal service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 320), serves as a body required “to advise the President on the matters connected with the structure and conduct of the affairs of the Service and in particular, in relation to the recruitment, appointment, promotion, discipline, dismissal and any other conditions of service of officers in the Service.

Addressing members of the board after administering the official oath and the oath of Secrecy to them at the Jubilee House, Dr Bawumia noted that the presidency is looking forward to receiving the advice of the board on matters connected with the structure and conduct of the affairs of the service, in particular, in relation to the recruitment, appointment, promotion, discipline and dismissal and any other conditions of service for officers of the legal service.

The chairman of the legal service board and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Republic, Godfred Yeboah Dame, assured they will work very hard to prove themselves equal to the task entrusted to them by the State.

He called on the Vice President to be the lead advocate in government for the improvement of the conditions of service for the staff of the Attorney General’s department.