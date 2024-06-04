Board Chair of the Ghana Hajj Board and CEO of the Zongo Development Fund, Ben Abdallah Banda, has said that Dr. Bawumia’s election as the NPP’s flagbearer has neutralized the perception that the party is against Muslims and Northerners.

According to him, the NPP has done a lot for Zongos, more than any other political party.

He said that despite the perception of the NPP being anti-Zongo, they do a lot to uplift Northerners anytime they are in government.

He cited the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam as the first Muslim/Northern Finance Minister and the appointment of Justice Amadu Tanko to the Supreme Court as his basis.

He said the NPP has proven to be a party for all and not only for Akans.

Ben Abdallah Banda was speaking during Dr. Bawumia’s engagement with Imams as part of his Regional Campaign Tour to the Greater Accra Region.

Dr. Bawumia, on his part, said many in this country said he could not be a flagbearer because the NPP has a majority of Christians and Akans and that being a Northerner, he was disqualified to run for President.

He said that his focus is to work in the interest of all Ghanaians irrespective of their tribe or religion.

