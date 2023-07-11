A member of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s campaign team, Frederick Opare Ansah, has fought off claims the former is being imposed on delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

The former Suhum MP has also described as false, claims people in power are being whipped in line to support Dr Bawumia’s bid.

Mr Ansah said this while reacting to earlier claims made by former Adentan MP and Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

Mr Asamoa also alleged some people in government clandestinely call delegates affiliated with Mr Kyerematen to intimidate them.

But Mr Ansah who was once an Alan supporter has said the claims are false and must be disregarded.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he stated the only reason for the massive endorsement Dr Bawumia has received is due to how attractive the camp is.

“I have always been a member of the Alan team, but now it is Dr Bawumia. It is the most attractive group in the party ahead of the presidential primary.

“The overwhelming support of NPP delegates made me choose him and a lot of delegates are also rooting for Bawumia,” he said.

Mr Opare expressed confident Dr Bawumia will be elected as NPP flagbearer and subsequently as Ghana’s next president in 2024 to enable him to complete the good works he has started.

“We all know that vice presidents have no authority or stake in government. But

Bawumia has utilised the small space given to him very well. All the digitisation agenda has a purpose and he is driving us there,” he touted.

