Economic Advisor and Spokesperson at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has responded to former President John Mahama after he mocked Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the economic hardships.

According to him, there is no way Dr Bawumia will shy away from commenting on the current challenges and therefore there was no need to rush on such issues.

“Mind you, anytime Bawumia speaks on national issues, there is rigorous planning and deep thinking and he eventually gets the whole of Ghana listening to him. There is not a single day that Bawumia had addressed the nation on the economy, that he has erred because he is always on point and so there is no need to be in a rush,” he said.

He was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Tuesday.

Dr Bawumia had been projected by the governing New Patriotic Party in opposition as Ghana’s economic messiah who had the blueprint for rescuing Ghana from its economic woes.

Mr Mahama has, therefore, been seeking his response amidst the increasing cost of living and worrying state of the country’s economy.

But Dr Boako said he least expected the former President to make such comments and rather expected him to make better submissions on the ailing economy than speaking like ordinary Ghanaians.

He noted that there have been various meetings and serious discussions by the Economic Management Team aimed at addressing the challenges and the Vice President will certainly address the general public on them.