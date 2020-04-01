Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GH¢ 500 to each of the stranded ‘Kayayei’ (head porters) who were stopped at Ejisu in the Ashanti region on their way to the Northern region.

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama accompanied by Dr Sagare Bambangi, Member of Parliament for Walewale and Mustafa Ussif, Chief Executive Officer of the National Service Secretariat, made the donation on behalf of Dr Bawumia.

The Minister revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo has given directives for all ‘Kayayie’ to be assisted with GH¢ 10 each per day to buy food throughout the lockdown period.

The Vice President has also urged all Ghanaians to continue to observe the safety precautions of regularly washing hands with soap under running water, while they observe the partial lockdown at their respective homes.

The head porters, numbering about 76, had attempted to flee Accra back to their hometowns on Sunday in the wake of the President’s order for a partial lockdown in Accra and other parts of the country.

They were stopped by security officials at Ejisu in the Ashanti region who returned them to Accra.

Meanwhile, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, has provided temporal shelter for the head porters.