The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday morning paid a visit to the Madina market in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region to commiserate with traders who were affected by the incident.

He supported the traders whose shops were engulfed by fire with an amount of GH¢200, 000.

The over 110 fire victims who lost valuables in the April 10, 2024 night’s fire, would also receive support through the Women’s Empowerment Fund of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

Addressing the visibly high-spirited traders, Dr Bawumia said after he was briefed about the fire incident, he quickly asked that the situation be assessed and estimates done by a contractor.

He gave the assurance that the design would be ready so that work would start in earnest.

At the engagement were market leaders, victims of the fire outbreak, fire officers, the police, officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other security operatives.

While drawing the attention of the traders to the new designs of the market, Dr Bawumia who spoke in Twi announced that 120 stores and 78 small shops on the ground would be constructed.

“After the construction, traders whose goods were ravaged by the fire will be assisted by the GEA CEO, Kosi Yankey. You will be supported with the women’s empowerment fund so that you can continue with your work. We have all your names,” he announced, assuring that “We want the contractor to work in earnest while Kosi Yankey, the CEO of the GEA, ensures you get the money.”

While sympathising with the fire victims, Dr Bawumia also used the occasion to advise all traders to buy into fire insurance so that in times such as fire outbreaks, the insurance companies would be at hand to support them.

He also urged traders to engage the services of qualified electricians to undertake electrical connections in their shops.

Kayayei

Dr Bawumia further announced the construction of two hostels in Madina and Ashaiman and told female head porters, also known as kayayei, that the government had not abandoned them.

He assured the kayayei that by May 4, 2024, the hostels would be inaugurated for them to occupy them.

Unity, support

The Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, who together with other NPP officials accompanied the Vice-President to the Madina market, urged the traders to unite and support the contractor to carry out the work successfully.

He promised to put the contractor on his toes to get the work done on time.

ALSO READ: