The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the Africa Policy Dialogues organised by the University of Nottingham.

The event, which will be virtual, has been scheduled for 2: 30 pm on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The Nottingham Africa Policy Dialogue is a platform where key industry leaders and policymakers address participants, to shape research and policy direction on the African continent.

Dr Bawumia will be speaking on the theme Digital transformation in the public sector: lessons and opportunities from Ghana.

He is expected to share with participants Ghana’s digitisation drive and its successful implementation so far.

He will also shed light on its impact on the economy in the wake of the global Coronavirus pandemic.