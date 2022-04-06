Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the co-founder of the Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare on his elevation to Archbishop.

“Congratulations to Bishop Charles Agyinasare on your elevation to the status of Archbishop of The Perez Chapel International,” Vice-President Bawumia stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The Vice-President also added: “We thank God for your life and how He has used you to transform the lives of many.”

The Perez Chapel International co-founder was elevated from a Bishop to Archbishop by the authority of the Episcopalian Council of Perez Chapel International and the leadership of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network at a ceremony in Accra on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The elevation ceremony of the former Presiding Bishop took place at his branch, Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, a little more than a week after he celebrated his 60th birthday on 22 March 2022.