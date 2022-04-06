Ghana Post denies importing $45m worth of postage stamps

Ghana Post has denied importing postage stamps worth $45m from Malta in 2019.

A statement from the company on Tuesday said claims that it imported $45m worth of postage stamps from Malta are false.

A Swedish journalist, Loukas Christodoulou, on Monday tweeted, “weird question, I know, but does anyone have any idea why Ghana imports $45m worth of postage stamps from Malta?”

He backed his claim with an image indicating countries that are major importers of postage stamps from Malta with the source as oec.world, a website that records the importation and exportation of goods by countries all over the world.

@MaltaGov hi, sorry for the weird question, but why does Malta export so much postage stamps? pic.twitter.com/WHVn7EHcg6 — Loukas Christodoulou (@Loukas_RS) April 4, 2022

His post has left many Ghanaians wondering if the country really imports that amount of stamps.

But the Ghana Post, in response, implored members of the public to disregard the tweet.

“As the country’s designated postal operator and the sole institution in charge of postage stamps in the country, we wish to state that the said claim is not true about Ghana Post, as we have not imported any stamp from Malta and therefore implore the general public to dissociate Ghana Post from the said publication,” a portion of the statement read.

The company further admonished the public to be circumspect with publications about the company on social media.

Ghana Post noted that it is upgrading its technology to participate fully in the digital economy with its e-services, e-commerce and financial services to provide smart and secured delivery services.