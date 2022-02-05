Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the e-Travel Card to facilitate accountability in travel allowances and other payments for local and foreign trips of public officials.

The introduction of the card would eliminate the era of cash for travel in the public sector which was associated with fraud in the disbursement of imprest, risks of handling cash, ineffective monitoring and controls.

According to Dr Bawumia, the new system would increase the use of cashless payment channels in many jurisdictions and enable transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

In a Facebook post, he stated the card is expected to improve monitoring and controls of budgetary allocations for official travels to avoid overspending; transparency and ease of accountability and timely retirement of accountable imprest.

Public officials will henceforth be issued with the e-Travel card with their per diem for travel and imprest automatically uploaded on the card for use.