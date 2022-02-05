Adom FM‘s Social Media Executive, Aiowa 05, has once again gained recognition from the management of the Multimedia Group Limited.

Aiowa 05, born Obed Osei Marfo, has for the second time been adjudged the winner of the People’s Choice Award- Adom Cluster Programmes for the year 2021.

Mr Marfo was honoured based on his exhibition of the company’s values (Leadership, integrity and communication) and also his reliability and results-orientation.

ALSO READ:

Adom FM’s Aiowa 05 wins big award

He is responsible for the streaming of content on Dwaso Nsem, Work and Happiness, Live Worship among others.

This was at the 2022 edition of the annual thanksgiving service of the company held at the Victory Bible Church (Prophetic Sanctuary), Kokomlemle.

He was rewarded a gift voucher for products worth GH¢ 2,500.00.

Other employees were also duly honoured for their diverse contributions to the growth of the company.