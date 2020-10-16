Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has been enstooled as the ‘Nkosuohene’ of Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

He was enstooled in recognition of the development of the town under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during his tour in the region.

Dr Bawumia will be recognised under the title ‘Nana ‘Oseadeeyo.’

Dr Bawumia at Effiduase.

The Vice-President, among other things, commissioned a 12-unit classroom block at Effiduase Senior High School.

Constituents arousing welcome.

In the Juaben constituency, he inspected an ongoing 1D1F project being constructed in Juabeng, commissioned a six-unit classroom block and a Girls Dormitory at Juaben Senior High School.

Students welcoming Dr Bawumia

ALSO READ:

He also attended a grand durbar of chiefs and people of Juaben where he interacted with constituents and a sod-cutting for the building of Bonwire Kente Museum at Bonwire in the Ejisu Constituency.