The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and the Member of Parliament for Sehwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh have donated 400 bags of cement to the Sehwi Wiawso Traditional Council to renovate their palace in the Western North Region.

The NPP Regional Chairman for the Western North Region, Benjamin Armah during the presentation of the cement on their behalf indicated that the Vice President supported with 200 bags, the Education Minister donated 100 bags and the MP for Akontombra also supported the project with 100 bags making a total of 400 bags.

The Okogyeabour palace since it’s construction in 1996 has never seen any facelift, however, the current paramount chief, Katakyire Kwasi Bumangamah II and his chiefs have decided to change the face of the palace.

The Veep, through the NPP regional chairman, said it is his utmost wish that the project will be completed on time to enhance the traditional activities of the area. He also pledged his commitment to supporting authorities at Sehwi Wiawso Traditional Area.

The Abusuapanyin of Sehwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Nana Yaw Agyeman Badu, who welcomed the support on behalf of Okatakyire Kwasi Bumangamah II, said Dr Bawumia’s kind gesture was timely.

He praised the donors for their continuous support of the development of Sehwi.