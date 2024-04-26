The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has added his voice to calls for peaceful coexistence among the people in the Savannah Region.

The NPP flagbearer, said this when he made a donation to Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I towards his first anniversary as King of Gonjaland.

The donation which was presented on behalf of the Vice President through the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party, Professor Iddrisu Sulemana Kalamonia in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality included a cash amount of GHȼ100,00, a bull, and 30 bags of rice.

The rest are 20 packs of assorted drinks and five jerricans of cooking oil.

According to the Vice President, the history of many developed Nations and individuals or groups of people shows they made it in a peaceful environment, hence the need for the people in the Savannah Region to coexist peacefully with each other.

“One cannot rule an empty kingdom but one full of people and this comes with a powerful ingredient like peace”, he insisted.

During the presentation, the NPP chairman said the Vice President, who is currently in Italy on official duty, was enskined as a sub-chief by Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I therefore his contribution including the renovation of the JAKPA Palace among other efforts.

Yagbonwura on his part commended the Vice President and the government for the prevailing peace in the country and expressed gratitude to the Vice President for keeping in faith with the Gonjas.

He promised to ensure his Kingdom remains peaceful.

