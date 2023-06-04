Barcelona claim second Champions League crown

Barcelona won a second Women’s Champions League title after coming from behind in stunning fashion to beat German giants Wolfsburg.

The Spanish champions trailed 2-0 at half-time before Patri Guijarro’s two-minute brace pulled them level.

Spurred on by their instant response in the second half, Barcelona piled on the pressure and were eventually rewarded.

Fridolina Rolfo got the winner, thumping it into the roof of the net from close range with 20 minutes left.

After losing their crown to Lyon in last year’s final, Barcelona travelled to Eindhoven as favourites against a very strong Wolfsburg side, who were seeking a third European trophy in 10 years.

Wolfsburg got off to the perfect start when competition top scorer Ewa Pajor robbed the ball off England defender Lucy Bronze, returning after knee surgery in April, to drive in the opener.

Germany international Alexandra Popp was then set-up by Pajor with a teasing cross – the striker making no mistake as she headed in Wolfsburg’s second.

Barcelona had lacked fluency and patience in the first half but it was no surprise they bounced back, displaying the quality of football that helped them reach a fourth final in five seasons.

Among Barcelona’s winners was England midfielder Keira Walsh, who picked up her first European title, while Bronze became the first English woman to win the trophy with two different clubs after winning it on three consecutive occasions with former club Lyon between 2018 and 2020.