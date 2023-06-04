Eden Hazard will leave Real Madrid on 30 June after reaching an agreement to terminate his deal early.

Hazard joined for £89m in 2019 but has played just 54 league games, including only six this season.

The 32-year-old was under contract until June 2024 but on Real have “reached an agreement” to end the deal.

The club said it expressed its “affection” to former Chelsea forward Hazard and wished him “the best of luck for the next stage of his career”.

During his injury-hit time in the Spanish capital, the Belgium international won the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

In 76 matches in all competitions, he scored seven goals, a stark drop off from his mark of 110 in 352 matches for Chelsea.