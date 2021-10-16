Residents of Zenu-Atadeka in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality are in a state of shock following the death of 48-year-old Anthony Apurum.

Mr Apurum reportedly lost his life following an attack by a 40-year-old drinking bar operator, Veronica Djoazaa.

Madam Djoazaa, who is currently standing trial at the Ashaiman District Court, is said to have allegedly hit the deceased during an altercation at her bar.

The prosecutor in the case, Chief Inspector Kofi Aggrey told the court the incident occurred at about 7:30pm on October 2.

According to him, the deceased went to the nearby drinking spot operated by the suspect to buy a bottle of alcoholic drink.

While drinking, a misunderstanding ensued between him and the suspect during which she picked up an empty drink crate and threw it at the deceased.

In the process, the empty bottles crate hit the head of the deceasd, who sustained a severe injury and started bleeding profusely.

The deceased realising the extent of the injury, in turn made a formal report to the Zenu Atadeka Police where he was issued with a Police Medical Form for treatment.

The deceased went to the hospital, got treated and discharged.

However, the condition became worse on the 12th of October, 2021 and he was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where he was admitted for treatment but died while on admission.

A post-mortem conducted at the hospital gave the cause of death as BLUNT HEAD TRAUMA, CEREBRAL OEDEMA with TONSILLAH HERNIATION which the pathologist interpreted as unnatural death.

Madam Veronica was arrested and put before the court but remanded after her plea for a bail was denied.

She is expected to reappear on the 26th of October, 2021.