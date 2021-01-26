The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumanu Kingsford Bagbin has led Parliamentarians to mourn ex-President Rawlings at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

They MPs and their Speaker thronged the auditorium in their numbers to file past the mortal remains of Ghana’s first President of the Fourth Republic.

Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and the first Deputy Speaker, Joe Wise were all spotted filing pass the late former President’s body.

Others included the second Deputy Speaker and Fomena MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah and Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

Clad mainly in red and black attires, the legislators took turns to view the body as today, Tuesday, was their scheduled day to do so.

Monday was set aside for members of the public, heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties, along with traditional leaders as part of the three-day state burial.

The final funeral rites of Mr Rawlings which will mark the last day of the state mourning will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The ceremony will be held at the Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 to 11:00 am.

Watch a video the legislators’ filing pass below: