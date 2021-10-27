The Chairman of B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance, Martin Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr, has paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

Mr Tamakloe was accompanied by RoCHA Celebration Team Lead, Sheila Akomeah, veteran actress, Akofa Edjeani who is also the RoCHA Celebration Coordinator, and Nana Abayie Siriboe.

The visit comes ahead of the Royal Citizen Honours Africa – Ghana (RoCHA-21) celebration scheduled for November 27, 2021, in Accra, themed Equitable Inclusion in National Development.





Chairman of B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance, Martin Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr and Council of State Chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe II

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who is also the Chairman of the Council of State, has a record of long service to the nation.

As the Chairman of the 7th Council, he had previously served as a member of the Council of State between 2001 and 2009 during the Presidency of John Agyekum Kufuor.

The RoCHA team with Nana Otuo Siriboe II

The event, which is a novel initiative, seeks to celebrate rulers who have initiated youth enhancement and developmental projects in their community nationwide.

Mr Tamakloe has explained that the event is dynamically carved to create a vibrant, efficient platform for trailblazing traditional leaders to garner and solicit a pulsating government and public inclusion and partnership to enable them to initiate their own B-HeCK Africa funded distinct geographically customised non-government project in their preferred localities.

It will mainly enhance the wellbeing of their people and community with emphasis on job creation for the youth and local governance enhancement.