The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to seek justice for the victims of violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

This follows ongoing concerns over the government’s failure to implement recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry’s white paper since 2019.

The by-election, marred by bloodshed following the passing of MP Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko on November 21, 2018, remains a focal point of contention.

During a recent visit to a victim at Fadama in Accra, Mr. Mahama pledged that a future NDC administration would prioritize addressing the plight of the victims.

He criticized the current government for its perceived inaction against those responsible for the violence.

“We know that after Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, a commission of inquiry was set up and the commission made some investigations and recommendations. It identified those who were responsible for what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon and asked that they be sanctioned.

“Unfortunately, this government has refused to take any action against those who were responsible for the harm that has been caused to our brother.

“And I have assured him that when we come to power, justice will be done and whoever was involved in that unfortunate incident will be brought to book and made to face justice for what they have done to him.

“Aside from that, it also recommended that they be paid compensation for the injuries that have been caused them. As far as I know that compensation has not been paid yet.

“So, I wish to assure him that NDC is going to win the elections and when we win, the appropriate compensation that is due him will be paid, so that he can invest the money into something and make a living. We will make sure he’s paid that compensation” he stated.

