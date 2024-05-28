Awutu Senya West New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Executives have accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of allegedly ripping off billboards and posters of Awutu Senya West NPP parliamentary candidate Eugene Arhin.

Billboards and posters of Eugene Arhin have been destroyed in over ten communities, including Awutu Bontrase, Nyarkokwaa, Amontrom, Pobikwaa, and Bawjiase.

According to multiple witnesses, these individuals have destroyed Eugene Arhin’s campaign materials in several communities.

In an interview with Adom News, Awutu Pobi-Mfadwen-Ayensu Electoral Area Chairman of the NPP, Paul Agyei, revealed that, the posters of NDC candidate remain intact but majority of Eugene Arhin’s posters have been ripped off.

He called on NDC supporters to desist from such actions and focus on proper campaigning.

Meanwhile, Awutu Senya NPP Constituency Second Vice Chairman, Samuel Kweku Larbie said the NDC has already lost the election, so their only option is to destroy Eugene Arhin’s posters.

He warned NDC members to refrain from such behaviour because they would not spare any person found responsible.

