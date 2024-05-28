Mindware, one of the leading regional IT Value-Added Distributors in Middle East and Africa, has announced its presence at GITEX AFRICA (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), that will take place from 29-31 May 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco. The focus of the company’s participation is centered around the theme of “AI, Cloud and Emerging Technologies” including AI, IoT, DevOps, Cloud and security solutions, with the intention of empowering business partners in accessing NextGen technology that will accelerate business transformation of regional enterprises and drive growth.

Mr. Benoit Malraison, General Manager Africa at Mindware comments: “By leveraging digital technologies, countries in the African continent have been able to diversify their economies and create a sustainable knowledge-based society. Mindware has over 30 years of presence and experience in the African market. Our company, through its expansive partner ecosystem, has been a main enabler of the technology growth in the market by promoting, selling and channelling the latest technology solutions to enterprises. We are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation and technological advancements. Today AI is driving new and interesting use cases, innovative new services and entirely new business models. Almost every sector will stand to gain from the benefits of AI technologies. As such, Mindware has been building out a strong portfolio of solutions in the AI space.”

“We consider Africa as a strategic growth market. Attending GITEX Africa provides us with a valuable opportunity to exhibit our newest offerings and services while engaging with potential partners, clients and industry leaders. We are confident that this platform will play a pivotal role in expanding our market reach and effectively showcasing our value proposition to a wider audience. By doing so, we aim to cultivate business growth and capitalize on new opportunities. Our participation last year was a big success in terms of new partnerships and focused discussions with both, partners and vendors. We are hoping to replicate the same success this year as well.”

At the Mindware stand, trade visitors can expect to witness a remarkable showcase of technologies and solutions from industry leaders such as Dell Technologies, HP Inc, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Juniper, Splunk, MCI and AWS. These key vendors will be presenting their latest innovations, demonstrating their commitment to advancing the industry and providing cutting-edge solutions to customers. Mindware’s Cloud Marketplace Platform that was launched in Africa last year will be another highlight. The platform offers superior transactional experience to the channel community as well as a wide variety of Cloud solutions and services.

“We would like to extend an invitation to all channel partners to visit us at GITEX AFRICA to learn about Mindware’s solutions portfolio and capabilities including Mindware Cloud Marketplace, automation tools, supply chain capabilities, professional services offerings and as-a-service education portals,” concluded Mr. Malraison.

Mindware will be exhibiting at Hall 5, Stand 5B-40. The distributor will be hosting a gala dinner for its partners and business associates on the evening before the event kicks off.

About Mindware:

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware’s unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware’s comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.Mindware.net | www.MindwareCloud.com | https://Store.Mindware.net