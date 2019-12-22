Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described as a recipe for disaster any attempt to vote for former President John Mahama in the 2020 elections.

He explained that, the former President was given the opportunity to build a structure but it collapsed and a new mason being the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Akufo-Addo was contracted by Ghanaians through the ballot box to put up a robust structure.

After just three years, Dr. Bawumia said the current administration has performed creditably well hence must be retained.

The Vice President said John Mahama has no ‘plan’ and would only derail the progress chalked under the NPP.

“You have given a mason a house to build…he built it and it collapsed. You have brought a new mason who has built it to the roofing level and the old mason comes to say you should give it to him to complete. Will you give it to him?” he quizzed.

Dr. Bawumia while addressing party supporters at a rally in Accra urged Ghanaians to retain the “competent mason”, President Akufo-Addo in power to complete the building.