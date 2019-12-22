The Danquah Institute (DI), has celebrated the 124th anniversary of late Dr. Joseph Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah with kids at the Potter’s Village.

The Institute says the contribution of the political doyen is worth imparting unto the younger generation who aspire to leave footprints on Ghana’s development.

Speaking to Adom News, Executive Director of the Institute, Richard Ahiagbah says it is time Ghanaians step into the shoes of a statesmen like J.B Danquah to propel the country to higher heights.

Mr Ahiagbah touted J.B Danquah’s political prowess, describing his engagement with the whites for instance as bravery.

He also averred the need to share with the less privileged in society especially during the festive season to put smiles on their faces.

Item worth GHC20,000.00 including a JB Danquah birthday cake, 10 bags of Ghana rice,50 bags of sachet water, 10 packs of mineral water, 60 packs of assorted drinks and 20 ceiling fans were presented to the Village.

Founder of the Potter’s Village, Jane Irina Adu expressed her gratitude to the Institute for celebrating the life of a statesman as J.B with them.

Mrs Adu said 104 children are being catered for at the Village currently with some at the tertiary and Senior High Schools across the country.

Support from benevolent individuals and institutions, according to the Founder would be much appreciated to help pay the fees of the kids at the senior high and tertiary levels.

The Danquah Institute is a political ideological institute, whose intention is to make a courageous, imaginative, constructive and coordinated contribution to nation-building, pivoted on the beliefs of Dr. J.B Danquah.

Their vision also includes Africa’s development in general, with the purpose of enhancing the life of every individual citizen and, through this, the development of the human capital on the continent.