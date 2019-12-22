Guinean import Naby Keita climbed off the bench to score the match winner as Asante Kotoko nailed rivals Hearts of Oak 2-1 in Kumasi on Sunday to win the 2019 President Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors needed to dig deep for the win as the Phobians took the lead through striker Kofi Kordji from the spot on 36 minutes.



This was after centre back Empem Dacosta handled the ball inside the box and the burly striker drilled home from 12 yards.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah got the direction of Kordji’s kick, but he was some seconds late in pulling a save.

Kotoko kept their heads high and continued pushing for the leveller and just on the nick of half-time, the scoreline was even.

Patrick Yeboah raided the left side of Kotoko attack and whipped in a left-footed cross which which directed into the Hearts of Oak by defender Mohammed Alhassan as he attempted to clear his lines.

In the 58th minute, Maxwell Konadu shuffled his cards and introduced Keita who replaced Collins Ameyaw.

Yeboah again was involved in the clincher after whipping in a cross which met the head of Keita to bead Richard Atta in post after 64 minutes.

On 79 minutes, Keita came close again but his header struck the upright after Christopher Nettey had delivered a prosaic cross.

Kotoko coach Konadu introduced youngster Matthew Cudjoe who replaced Augustine Okrah.

Atta produced another quality save four minutes from time to keep the Phobians in the game.

Hearts of Oak had to finished the game with ten men after defender Robert Addo was sent off for a second yellow card offence after taking out Emmanuel Gyamfi who had to be replaced by Douglas Owusu Ansah.

