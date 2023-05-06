Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Christian Atsu, has shared an adorable snapshot of their daughter Abigail on her official Instagram page.

The picture shows Abigail looking lovely in an African print dress, which garnered admiration from many people.

One photo features Abigail in a sleeveless orange silk dress adorned with a pleated African print material. A white set of flowers was elegantly placed on the right shoulder of the dress. Marie-Claire Rupio captioned the photo with “Our sunshine,” adding to the picture’s heartwarming nature.

In another photo shared on her Instagram stories (@claireuk_), Abigail is seen wearing a purple dress, a beautiful blend of silk fabric and Kente. Her infectious smile and white teeth added to the charm of her look.

