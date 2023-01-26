Member of Parliament(MP) for Ajumako Anyam-Essiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has broken silence following his appointment as Minority Leader on Tuesday.

Dr Ato Forson has expressed appreciation to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the trust and confidence reposed in him.

The Ranking Member on the Finance Committee was in a statement signed by the NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey announced as a replacement for Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu.

Mr Iddrisu who had served since 2017 together with Minority Whip and Asawase MP; Muntaka Mubarak among others were affected by the shake-up.

His appointment has been met with agitation from the rank and file of the party amidst demands for the NDC leadership to reverse its decision.

About 48 Minority MPs have kicked against the reshuffle while 77 have declared their support for the appointee.

But in a Facebook post, Ato Forson has expressed gratitude to his Minority colleagues the rank and file of our party and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity.

He also revealed he has engaged his predecessor, Mr Iddrisu who he described as a senior brother and commended him for his service over the years.

The Minority Leader expressed optimism the party will succeed through collaborative efforts and admonished all hands to be on deck.

On his own behalf as a leader, he pledged to represent the NDC’s collective goal with unwavering dedication and high integrity.

Meanwhile, the NDC leadership is expected to meet the caucus today over the reshuffle.

