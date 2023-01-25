General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has stated the party will not in any way reverse the decision on the change in Minority leadership.

According to him, all relevant stakeholders were duly consulted and a final decision was taken on the choices made.

The NDC on Tuesday announced Ajumako Enyan-Essiam Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, as the successor of Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu.

Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, who doubled as Minority Whip and Ketu North MP, James Avedzi Klutse, who was also the Deputy Minority Leader were both removed.

The announcement sparked agitations among some Minority MPs while Tamale South constituents besieged the party office to register their disappointment.

Bolgatanga East MP; Dominic Ayine, Tamale Central MP; Murtala Muhammed and Zebilla MP; Cletus Avoka described the changes as undemocratic and worrying because the Caucus was not engaged.

But speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, the former Ketu South MP indicated the decision was for the party to make and not the Caucus in Parliament and that is exactly what has been done.

“Haruna Iddrisu and the rest were all informed because that was what we were supposed to do. Unlike an initial appointment which requires consultation, we only inform when it comes to removal and we did just that,” he said.

When asked about the identity of the person who passed on the information to Mr Iddrisu, Mr Kwetey replied, “I don’t think I have to reveal that but I know one of the party elders was asked to inform him and he did that on Tuesday morning.”