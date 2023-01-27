Kwamena Duncan, a former Minister for Central Region, has made some claims on the changes made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their parliamentary leadership.

A letter to the Speaker of Parliament announcing the change of leadership of the NDC Caucus in Parliament signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, declared Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.

This decision by the party means the Tamale South MP, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, has been removed from the Minorty Leader position.

Dr Forson is to be assisted by Emmanual Armah Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader.

The statement also named a new Minority Whip in the person of Kwame Agbodza who replaces Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase.

The statement said the “new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval.”

But according to Kwamena Duncan, Dr Forson was planted in Parliament to snitch on Haruna Iddrisu to former President John Dramani Mahama, thereby, resulting in the removal of Haruna Iddrisu.

To him, the removal of Mr Iddrisu isn’t surprising claiming the plot was hatched a long time ago.

“He (Dr Ato Forson) is an implant that everything that goes on, he reports to the former President. Have a chitchat with them, that’s what they tell you. So, everything that goes on, he reports to the former President about the moves of Haruna Iddrisu,” Kwamena Duncan claimed while speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” programme.

He added: “This whole thing is an engineered thing. Someone is uncomfortable with the good performance of Haruna Iddrisu. So, they want to remove the shine from Haruna Iddrisu. So, he’s always been a target . . . this was a plan; it’s already been hatched. It was one that they only delayed in implementing, simply because some people are not comfortable with Haruna Iddrisu.”

According to him, the new Minority Leader is a “hatchet man who is on the leadership or the parliamentary caucus of the NDC.”