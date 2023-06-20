Big Sea Trading LLC, the private company that supplied the ambulances for which the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forso, is standing trial has written to the government it’s intention to refund.

The company has, thus, asked the government to return the ambulances and take back its funds payment made for the vehicles.

Sources within the government have indicated that the Dubai-based outfit has written to the Attorney-General, requesting dialogue aimed at ending the trial and addressing the alleged loss suffered by the government of Ghana.

Big Sea Trading LLC has, thus, asked for the return of the 30 ambulances and is willing to refund the over €2 million paid to them.

Big Sea is also reported to have further proposed discontinuation of the prosecution of the three accused persons in the case as part of the settlement deal.

The development, according to sources, is likely to significantly change the trajectory of the trial as it offers a win-win situation for all parties involved.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, is said by our sources to be considering the proposal from Big Sea and does not appear opposed to clawing back the € 2.3 million paid for the ambulances.

The Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson, former director of the Ministry of Health, Sylvester Anemana and businessman Richard Jakpa are standing trial for their roles in the purchase of ambulances for the state.

The Attorney General contends the state has lost €2.37 million due to the purchase of the ambulances which turned out to be defective.

All three persons have pleaded not guilty with the court already directing that they open their defence as the minimum threshold required for them to answer to the case against them has been met.