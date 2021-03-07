The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency, John Ntim Fordjour, has bailed out a nine-year-old fire accident victim detained at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

This was due to her parents’ inability to pay their medical bills.

The little girl is reported to have sustained severe burn injuries at home at Assin Nsuaem in the Assin South Constituency on 22nd December 2020, while trying to cook.

Rev John Ntim Fordjour with the victim

After receiving initial treatment at a nearby Health Centre, she was referred to the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at Korle Bu where she underwent a successful surgery to restore parts of her damaged skin.

She had since been on admission recuperating from the injury and was due to be discharged.

But her father’s inability to settle the bills kept them at the hospital.

The MP, upon hearing the plight of the young girl, made a total payment of an undisclosed amount to settle the medical bills.

Rev. Fordjour and his wife, Tracy also visited Mavis at Korle Bu.

She has since been discharged and recuperating at home at Assin Nsuaem in the Central Region.

John Ntim Fordjour taking his jab

Also, Rev and Mrs Ntim Fordjour on March 6 took their Covid-19 jab; the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Parliament Clinic where all MPs and spouses are scheduled to take their jab.

John Ntim Fordjour’s wife, Tracy taking her jab

He admonished the general public to take the jab and described it as safe.