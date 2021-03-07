The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has explained the power outage in all parts of the country.

At approximately 2:00pm Sunday afternoon, the country experienced a nationwide blackout.

The development, according to a statement from the Public Relations Department of GRIDCo, was due to a challenge that led to total system shutdown.

The Authority has, however, promised that its “technical team is currently working to restore supply to all Buk Supply (BSPs) in the country.”

It assured the nation that they were working to restore power supply to the country.

Below is the full statement: