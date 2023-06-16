Chief of Assin Bereku in the Assin North Constituency, Nana Oduro Asri Basayiadom l, has debunked claims that ongoing developments in the area are due to the upcoming bye-election.

Recent repairs to certain roads at Assin Bereku, the district capital of Assin North, have sparked speculation among residents that the upcoming bye-election has provided an opportunity to address long-standing issues of neglected infrastructure.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly, has criticised the Akufo-Addo-led government over the move after the same thing was done at Kumawu ahead of a bye-election last month.

But the chief, addressing a gathering, said the projects started long ago and they cannot be said to be because of the election.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the Nana Akufo-Addo government for the numerous infrastructural projects at Assin Bereku.

ALSO READ: