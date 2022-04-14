Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling against the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

On Wednesday, 13th April, 2022, the Supreme Court in a 5:2 majority decision restrained James Gyakye Quayson from representing Assin North in Parliament.

Mr Quayson was directed by the court to stop holding himself as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency.

In reacting to the decision, the former President said, he cannot understand how an MP can be restrained from carrying out his duties when the substantive case to give finality to the question of his legitimacy has not been determined.

He expressed worry by saying that, is it the case that the outcome of the substantive case has been predetermined against him?

Explaining further Mr Mahama said representation of the people is at the heart of Ghana’s democracy.

“Any decision that denies the citizenry of representation is a travesty of justice and an affront to our democracy,” he said.

