The Assin North branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is readying itself for a possible by-election.

This follows the Supreme Court directive restraining James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the MP for the constituency.

Assin North constituency chairman of the NDC, Felix Benefo, reacting to the ruling on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday said the a by-election is long overdue.

“We will beat the NPP [New Patriotic Party] in Assin if by-election is held today. We are more than ready,” he stressed.

In his view, the Supreme Court has been unfair to James Gyakye Quayson whose candidature was approved by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2020 general election.

“The Supreme Court ruling is a miscarriage of justice; the people of Assin North are now being denied a representation in Parliament,” he bemoaned.

The Assin North NDC Chairman said he is not surprised about the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling since “some members of the NPP had predicted the outcome”.

He, however, expressed worry about the conduct of judges at the Supreme Court which is breeding contempt among the populace.

“We in NDC are very disappointed in the ruling but we will pray for the judges to be fair and firm in their ruling in the final case because we know our MP is innocent of all the charges,” Mr Benefo bemoaned.