Ghanaian Digital creator and influencer, Hannah Newman Conduah, has urged colleague influencers to use their platforms to promote Ghanaian music.

The US-based Creator believes that is a major way the Ghanaian music industry can become competitive and gain the international recognisition it deserves.

“I have been using my platform to support the Ghanaian music agenda, I have a huge following so the best I can do is to use the opportunity to showcase the talent from my home country to the world,” she said.

Known by many as ‘Thatssoohannah’ she stated her video of the ‘one leg’ challenge went viral through social media and amassed almost four million views, hence emphasised it was an effective tool in this technological age.

“I saw the demonstrational video of the ‘One leg’ song and I decided to jump on it so I am not surprised it has amassed such views and likes.

” I am excited because the young man who sang that song is a Ghanaian. My Contents are witty and funny so everyone can relate to it,” she added.

In 2020, American comedian, radio and TV host, Steve Harvey shared Hannah’s fun spin on his hit TV show, ‘Family Feud’.

This remains one of Hannah’s favourite highlights.

Born into a family of creative people, led by their mother and gospel artiste Amy Newman, Hannah started her journey from back in secondary school.