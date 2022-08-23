Meta has banned influencer Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies.

The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman.

He went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

He had 4.7 million Instagram followers at the time his account was removed.

That number had grown rapidly from around one million followers in June.

Meta said it had removed the kickboxing star from its platforms for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals but did not provide further details.

At the time of his removal from Big Brother, Mr Tate said the video had been edited, calling it “a total lie trying to make me look bad”.

He has not yet commented on the Meta ban.

