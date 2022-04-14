The plaintiff, who filed a petition against embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, seeking the annulment of his declaration as MP because he had a Canadian citizenship, has reacted to the ruling by the Supreme Court.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of Assin Bereku, is happy the Apex Court has stopped the MP from carrying out parliamentary duties.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in a majority 5-2 decision restrained the Assin North MP from going to Parliament until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.

Following the ruling, lawyers especially from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have disagreed.

While the NPP lawyers have hailed the ruling, the NDC lawyers who disagree with the Supreme Court said constituents in Assin North have been denied a representation in Parliament.

But spokesperson for the plaintiff, Richard Takyi Mensah on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday said the Supreme Court ruling has corrected a Constitutional blunder.

He said their aim was to ensure James Gyakye Quayson who was not a Ghanaian citizen does not represent the people of Assin North to Parliament.

Citing Article 94(2) of the 1992 Constitution which states that, “A person shall not be qualified to be a Member of Parliament if he or she – (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana” to buttress his point, he said the Supreme Court ruling is apt.

Mr. Takyi Mensah also called for immediate enforcement of the Cape Coast High Court Judgment declaring the Assin North seat vacant.