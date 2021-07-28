National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo, is incensed by the ruling of a Cape Coast High Court to annul the 2020 Parliamentary Elections in the Assin North Constituency.

He described the ruling as a “miscarriage of justice” and an affront to the 1992 Constitution.

A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency after the Member of Parliament (MP) failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before filing to contest last year’s Parliamentary Polls.

The court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

The judge said the MP, Joe Gyaakye Quayson, violated constitutional provisions and other statutory provisions that guide Ghana’s elections.

This ruling has generated a lot of controversy with the NDC questioning the neutrality of the judge.

The NDC National Chairman on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday said emphatically that, the judge erred.

“Our lawyers were not given the opportunity to even address the court. To the best of my knowledge, I think the trial judge has erred in law,” he fumed.

Though the NDC will win the Assin North parliamentary seat in any by-election, Mr Ofosu- Ampofo said they want to ensure the right things are done.

“We are not afraid of going to by-elections. Anytime, any day, NDC will win that constituency but we want the rule of law to work,” he added.

On their next line of action, the NDC National Chairman said their lawyers will apply for a Stay of Execution of the orders of the trial judge and Appeal the judgment.